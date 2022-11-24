  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

City engineering firm Azad delivers NAS parts to Boeing

Consignment consisted of critical and unique aerospace components

November 24, 2022 06:51 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Azad Engineering founder and MD Rakesh Chopdar and senior executives of the firm with VP-Supply Chain (Boeing Global Services) Kathryn Muhich and Senior Director of Boeing India Supply Chain, Ashwani Bhargava. 

Azad Engineering founder and MD Rakesh Chopdar and senior executives of the firm with VP-Supply Chain (Boeing Global Services) Kathryn Muhich and Senior Director of Boeing India Supply Chain, Ashwani Bhargava.  | Photo Credit: Arrangement

Highly engineered complex precision component maker for aerospace, clean energy, defence as well as oil and gas industries, Azad Engineering, has delivered the first consignment of National Aerospace Standard (NAS) parts to aircraft major Boeing.

The consignment, part of a contract the Hyderabad-based firm had secured in September 2021, comprises critical and unique aerospace components required for multiple Boeing aircraft.

It is the direct result of “fastidious planning, rigorous production and smart supply-chain management,” founder and MD Rakesh Chopdar said, seeking to highlight the significance of a constant emphasis on a culture of quality and industrial safety.” Azad has a centre of excellence in manufacturing turbine blades and a facility that meets quality standards for global OEMs.

In a release on Thursday, the company said it has achieved a near-flawless production system by investing heavily in cutting-edge technology and state-of-the-art infrastructure. As part of its support to the Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Azad plans to cater to defence and space programmes. It is all set to launch an additional manufacturing unit in Hyderabad that will feature dedicated plants and centre of excellence for each of its customers.

Congratulating the firm, Senior Director, Supply Chain for Boeing India, Ashwani Bhargava, said completion of the consignment is a demonstration of the company’s global manufacturing capability.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.