City dancers to perform at R-Day Parade in Delhi

Hyderabad-based dance institute Sri Rama Nataka Niketan, run by veteran Bharatanatyam dancer Manjula Ramaswamy, has won a national-level contest to perform at the 75th Republic Day Parade, called Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, at Rajpath, New Delhi.

Called Team Manjula Ramaswamy, the group of dancers competed at the Vande Bharatam Nritya Utsav organised by the Ministry of Culture and Ministry of Defence, and won at the district and state levels to reach the national finals on December 19 to win the coveted position.

Dancers of the institution have won several laurels in the past, participating in national television reality shows and other competitions.