City College set to undergo another round of restoration

The 1921 building designed by Vincent Esch will have more facilities besides undergoing extensive restoration

November 29, 2022 12:11 am | Updated 12:11 am IST - HYDERABAD

Serish Nanisetti
The open space besides Government City College is covered with excavated material as new classrooms are being added by the institution.

The open space besides Government City College is covered with excavated material as new classrooms are being added by the institution. | Photo Credit: Serish Nanisetti

The century-old Government City College across the Musi river is set to undergo a transformation at a cost of over ₹20 crore. The project involves both restoration of the old building designed by Vincent Esch at the turn of the 20th century, and construction of new classrooms for the legions of students studying there.

“The mountain of soil that you see beside the building is from the excavation we have done to lay foundation for the new classrooms. Once the classrooms are built, the students will get back their playground,” informs college principal Bala Bhaskar. However, the plan to construct new classrooms has hit an old Hyderabadi hurdle. The 10-foot deep excavation revealed a giant sewage pipeline built with large blocks of stone. The pipeline perhaps dates back to the time when M.Visvesvaraya’s engineers changed the sewerage network in the Old City after the September 1908 flood.

“We had planned to build more classrooms but now it is likely to be 36 classrooms with 12 per floor as the soil has been deemed loose and we cannot build more than three floors,” informs Mr. Bhaskar. The college has 2,000 Intermediate students, 4,500 at the undergraduate level, and 500 pursuing post graduation.

“The heritage block is structurally safe. But some portions of the walls and chajja (eaves) have suffered damage due to seepage and flow of rain water, and would require repair and restoration. The whole building needs to undergo a non-destructive structural testing,” said Suryanarayana Murthy of Kshetra Consultants. His firm has surveyed the building and submitted a preliminary inspection report pegging the cost of restoration at ₹13.72 crore. In 2017, parts of the building were restored using a ₹2-crore fund under the Rashtriya Uchhitar Siksha Abhiyan.

The college, which began its journey in 1921 with 30 students in Intermediate course in Urdu medium as City High School for Boys, now has thousands of students on its rolls. It offers courses ranging from Retail Management to Artificial Intelligence.

