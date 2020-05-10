Hyderabad

City College organises webinar for students

Ensuring that education is not obstructed during the lockdown, the Government City College in Old City is conducting online classes.

Students from the poorest sections were brought into the digital system through lectures on popular online platforms and recording classes to be posted on WhatsApp groups of students and faculty members. Taking a step further, the college organised a webinar on ‘Impact of COVID-19 on Socio Economic Conditions in India’ where prominent professors and professionals shared their views with the students.

The screen was shared by C. Parthasarathi, who retired recently as the director of Environmental Protection Training and Research Institute, and human rights activist G. Haragopal. Mr. Parthasarathy spoke on coordinating efforts of students and teachers to find time-bound solutions to the process of continuous education in the post COVID-19 phase and advocated the need for blended teaching methodology in the days to come, informed Principal V. Vijayalakshmi.

Mr. Haragopal spoke on the failure of the neo-liberal era and market mechanism in dealing with the pandemic.

The session was attended by nearly 100 students and faculty members.

