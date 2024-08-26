City celebrates Janmashtami with gusto

Lakhs of devotees flocked to various temples of Lord Krishna across the city to celebrate Sri Krishna Janmashtami on Monday.

The main processions included the one at ISKCON Sri Sri Radha Gopinath Temple in Secunderabad, ISKCON Sri Sri Radha Madan Mohan Temple in Abids and Hare Krishna Golden Temple in Banjara Hills, among other temples dedicated to Lord Krishna. Many temples opened their doors to devotees as early as 5 a.m. and remained open till late into the night.

“We’ve been preparing and decorating the temple for the past 20 days to accommodate the large number of devotees. By evening, around 20,000 devotees had already visited, and the number is expected to rise until the temple closes at midnight,” said a representative from Hare Krishna Golden Temple. ISKCON temples across the city also saw similar or even higher footfall.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy extended his greetings to the people of the State, highlighting the significance of Lord Krishna’s teachings. “The teachings of the Bhagavad Gita hold profound importance in human life, and Lord Krishna is present at every stage of our existence,” stated the Telangana CMO’s handle on X.

At Nitya Kids World School, the celebrations began with a special assembly where teachers shared stories from Lord Krishna’s childhood. Students also showcased dance dramas as part of the festivities.

In some areas, traffic restrictions were implemented to manage the crowds. The Hyderabad Traffic police imposed restrictions around the ISKCON Temple in Abids, leading commuters to take alternate routes. Special parking arrangements were also made for devotees visiting the temple. Besides, well-known temples some residential colonies also celebrated the festival by creating the dahi handi where devotees try to break a clay pot strung up at a great height.

