City-based startup recognised by Centre

HYDERABAD

07 August 2021 21:12 IST

Marut Dronetech, a city startup operating in the field of drone applications, has been authorised as a research and development organisation by the Centre, a move which will greatly ease functioning, the company said.

Speaking to The Hindu on Saturday, company founder Prem Kumar Vislawath said the authorisation was accorded by the Director General of Civil Aviation. The new Drone Rules, 2021, permit recognised startups, and other entities, to fly drones within the green zone for research purposes without prior permission from authorities.

“At times, research can be an ad-hoc kind of thing. Earlier for research work, we would have to take permission from the authorities. This is not the case now,” he said, adding that the move is in accordance with the new Drone Rules of 2021.

Advertising

Advertising

At the moment, Marut Drones is working in four key areas — gathering data on mosquitoes and mosquito-borne diseases, afforestation, agriculture, and medicine.

“We choose a problem and develop solutions with drones as the centre point. Now, we are working on drone delivery of medicines in Vikarabad and other areas,” Mr Kumar said.