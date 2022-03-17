City-based engineering firm starts supply of parts to Boeing

Complex and critical rotating components maker for turbines and aerospace industry Azad Engineering on Wednesday said it has delivered on-time the first consignment of aviation parts to Boeing.

The parts were delivered as part of its contract with the global aerospace company for manufacturing and supplying aviation parts and components.

“This is a momentous occasion for Telangana and India as the parts manufactured here will now be used globally in several Boeing platforms,” founder and MD Rakesh Chopdar said in a release.

A strategic supplier to Boeing, the Hyderabad-based company had won the contract in July 2021. Azad had set up a dedicated facility, for the contract, “in record time and delivered the first batch of aviation parts on February 24,” he said.

Boeing India Director-Supply Chain Management Ashwani Bhargava said “this is yet another example of Boeing’s commitment to India and support for the government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision. We look forward to a long and successful partnership with Azad Engineering.”