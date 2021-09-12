CITU to conduct jeep jatha

The Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) is all set to kick off a 12-day “jeep jatha” titled “Karmika Poru Yatra” through the length and breadth of the coal belt region of the State from Monday.

The yatra is intended to highlight the issues of workers of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) and oppose the “aggressive privatisation” of public sector undertakings and other public assets by the BJP-led government at the Centre, sources in the CITU said. The jeep jatha will begin at Goleti in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district on September 13 and conclude at Srirampur in Mancherial district after passing through Mandamarri, Ramagundam, Kothagudem and other coal mining areas on September 24.

The Karmika Poru Yatra will feature a series of meetings with the SCCL workers at various coal mines and other departments to mobilise their support to raise a collective voice against the “privatisation and anti-labour” policies, said CITU State general secretary M Narasimha Rao.

The yatra will be spearheaded by the CITU in the coal belt region to press for a charter of demands including sanction of house sites and disbursement of 35% share in the company’s profits for the SCCL workers, enhancement of wages and other statutory benefits for the contract workers, repeal of the Centre’s four labour codes and withdrawal of the Electricity (Amendment) Bill.