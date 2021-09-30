CITU protest on October 8

Demand to implement of Minimum Wages Act

A.K. Padmanabhan, former president, Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), demanded that the State should implement the Minimum Wages Act and that it should be ₹18,000 per month as recommended by a tripartite committee consisting of representatives from labour, government and industry.

Addressing a presses conference here on Wednesday along CITU leaders Veeraiah, Saibaba, Chukka Ramulu and others, Mr. Padmanabhan said international corporates are being welcomed in Telangana but the government is neglecting labour and is failing to protect their interests, which is crucial to run industry.

"Industries need labour. Workers status is not guaranteed here. We want workers interests to be protected. The Centre has accepted for ₹18,000 minimum wage in draft notification but final notification was not issued. To press our demand, a one-day hartal will be held on October 8," said Mr. Padmanabhan adding that agitation will be intensified.

"Many promises made in seven years by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao were not fulfilled. Issue new wage notification which will benefit more than 1.2 crore labour working in the State. Pay labour what they deserve," said M. Saibaba, general secretary, CITU.

Informing that the 22-day Karmika Garjana Padayatra concluded on Tuesday, which covered five districts, brought several issues being faced by labour, CITU leader Veeraiah said that in only 100 industries trade unions are functioning while there are about 1,500 industries in Sangareddy district alone.

"There are no circumstances where labour can demand minimum wages. Minimum wages has to be revised every five years. Why is the State government not issuing Minimum Wages Act?" asked Mr. Veeraiah adding that the TRS government is not worker-friendly.

"Let the State government pass a resolution in the ongoing Assembly sessions in favour of Minimum Wages Act and repeal of four labour codes devised by the Centre. Then only workers will trust the government," he said.

Later in the evening, a public meeting was held in which Mr. Padmanabhan addressed the gathering along with others.