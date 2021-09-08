CITU launches padayatra against labour codes

The CITU launched a ‘padayatra’ or a march on foot on Wednesday, protesting against the four labour codes that were introduced by the Central government and demanding payment of minimum wages for workers in scheduled employment.

The march titled, ‘Karmika Garjana’, was kicked off from Kothur, Ranga Reddy district.

The padayatra by the CITU was addressed by Member of Legislative Council (MLC) A. Narsi Reddy, who urged workers not to yield to lures and inducements by political leaders and exercise their vote in favour of leaders who focus on their problems.

Governments were not in a position to increase minimum wages at least to ₹18,000, and for two years, even the dearness allowance had not been increased, Mr. Narsi Reddy said.

The amendment pertaining to 12-hour workday must be opposed tooth and nail, he said.

The march would continue till September 30 and conclude in Sangareddy district.