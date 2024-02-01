GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CITU general secretary calls for defeat of BJP in LS elections

February 01, 2024 12:53 am | Updated 12:54 am IST - HANAMKONDA

The Hindu Bureau
CITU general secretary Tapan Sen addressing a public meeting held in Hanamkonda on Wednesday.

CITU general secretary Tapan Sen addressing a public meeting held in Hanamkonda on Wednesday.

Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) general secretary Tapan Sen has called upon people to make success the nationwide industrial/sectoral strike and rural bandh called by the Joint Platform of Central Trade Unions and the Samyukta Kisan Morcha on February 16 against the “anti-worker”, “anti-farmer” and “anti-people” policies of the BJP-led Central government.

The BJP’s nine-and-a-half-year rule was fraught with communal polarisation politics, brazen onslaught on constitutional provisions and pro-corporate policies, he alleged, while addressing a public meeting held here on Wednesday. The public meeting was organised as a prelude to the three-day CITU all-India working committee meeting slated to be held here from February 1 to 3.

He slammed the BJP dispensation at the Centre, accusing it of undermining the rights of the working class and posing a grave danger to India’s Parliamentary democracy. The country is grappling with rising inflation, unabated price rise and unemployment under the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre, he charged. He said, “The BJP should be ousted from power in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to safeguard the hard-won rights of the working class, the Constitution and democratic values.”

CPI (M) Polit Bureau member B.V. Raghavulu said, “It is imperative to defeat the BJP in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections to save democracy and free the country from the clutches of the dictatorial, divisive and pro-corporate regime.”

Earlier in the day, a rally was taken out by the CITU cadre from the 1,000-pillar temple to the Public Gardens here.

Related Topics

politics (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.