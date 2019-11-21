Citizenship deprived TRS MLA knocks on HC door

A day after the Centre deprived him of his citizenship, Vemulawada MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), knocked the doors of Telangana High Court seeking direction to the Centre to set aside the order.

The writ petition is likely to come up for hearing in a day or two. Mr. Ramesh said the Centre’s order is in violation of Section 10(3) of Citizenship Act-1955. He requested the court to declare annulment of his citizenship as unconstitutional.

Citing different grounds to suspend the Centre’s order, Mr. Ramesh said continuation of citizenship, obtained by practising unethical methods, cannot be construed as not conducive to public good. This was mentioned in Section 10 (3) of the Citizenship Act. It says a person shall not be deprived of citizenship unless if the government is satisfied that continuing his citizenship is not conducive to public good. The Centre’s order suspending citizenship despite the Section’s content “clearly demonstrates the total non-application of mind,” said the petitioner. He contended that even if fraud was proved, citizenship can be deprived only in exceptional cases and that too after ascertaining the conduct and character of the person.

Legislations in most of the Commonwealth countries state that furnishing false information cannot be a ground for annulling a person’s citizenship. The Telangana HC, in a verdict on a writ plea filed by Mr. Ramesh, ruled that a person’s citizenship should not be cancelled if that makes the person ‘Stateless’.

The question before the Centre was not whether the petitioner should continue as legislator or not, the plea said. But the issue to be decided is if he is entitled to be citizen of India or not, it stated.