Citizens rally against Rajiv Rahadari road widening, want it reduced to 100 feet instead of 200

The Rajiv Rahadari Property Owners’ Joint Action Committee (JAC) organised a protest rally on Monday against the Telangana government’s decision to widen the Rajiv Rahadari road to 200 feet. The rally saw a large turnout of concerned citizens, property owners, and employees, who marched from Secunderabad Club to the Trimulgherry crossroads, demanding that the government reconsider its proposal.

Telukunta Satish Gupta, convener of the JAC, voiced the collective concerns of the protesters, urging the authorities to reduce the proposed road expansion from 200 feet to 100 feet. “Several key areas in Hyderabad, including Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Kondapur, and Madhapur, effectively operate with 100-foot-wide roads. These areas are equipped with additional infrastructure, such as metro lines and flyovers, making the expansion on Rajiv Rahadari—from Gymkhana Ground to Tumkunta—both unnecessary and excessive,” he said.

Mr Gupta further cited a precedent where the Telangana government had previously reconsidered a similar road-widening plan for Uppal’s main road, reducing the proposed width from 200 feet to 150 feet. He called for a similar approach in this case, arguing that 100 feet would be sufficient to accommodate flyovers and other infrastructure needs in the area.

