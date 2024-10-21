GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Citizens rally against Rajiv Rahadari road widening, want it reduced to 100 feet instead of 200

Published - October 21, 2024 07:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
The Rajiv Rahadari Property Owners’ Joint Action Committee (JAC) organising a protest rally on Monday against the Telangana government’s decision to widen the Rajiv Rahadari road to 200 feet.

The Rajiv Rahadari Property Owners’ Joint Action Committee (JAC) organising a protest rally on Monday against the Telangana government’s decision to widen the Rajiv Rahadari road to 200 feet. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Rajiv Rahadari Property Owners’ Joint Action Committee (JAC) organised a protest rally on Monday against the Telangana government’s decision to widen the Rajiv Rahadari road to 200 feet. The rally saw a large turnout of concerned citizens, property owners, and employees, who marched from Secunderabad Club to the Trimulgherry crossroads, demanding that the government reconsider its proposal.

Telukunta Satish Gupta, convener of the JAC, voiced the collective concerns of the protesters, urging the authorities to reduce the proposed road expansion from 200 feet to 100 feet. “Several key areas in Hyderabad, including Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Kondapur, and Madhapur, effectively operate with 100-foot-wide roads. These areas are equipped with additional infrastructure, such as metro lines and flyovers, making the expansion on Rajiv Rahadari—from Gymkhana Ground to Tumkunta—both unnecessary and excessive,” he said.

Mr Gupta further cited a precedent where the Telangana government had previously reconsidered a similar road-widening plan for Uppal’s main road, reducing the proposed width from 200 feet to 150 feet. He called for a similar approach in this case, arguing that 100 feet would be sufficient to accommodate flyovers and other infrastructure needs in the area.

Published - October 21, 2024 07:43 pm IST

Related Topics

Hyderabad

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.