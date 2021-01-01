Citizens’ feedback in Swachh Survekshan

The GHMC has started gearing up for the Swachh Survekshan-2021 rankings awarded by the Swachh Bharat Mission, which will depend on scores obtained in three parts of the survey.
The Swachh Survekshan Cleanliness Survey-2021 will consist of Service Level Progress as presented by the urban local bodies, citizens’ feed back and Garbage Free City certification.
Of 6,000 marks, citizens’ feedback has 1,800 marks, which will be based on questions asked about garbage collection, and plastic use. The survey for citizens’ feedback will be conducted through phone calls between January 1 and March 28. The questions will be about segregation of waste, door to door garbage collection, measures towards eradicating open defecation and urination, ban on plastic covers less than 50 microns in thickness, and awareness campaigns about cleanliness.
The GHMC has, through a press note, urged the citizens to give positive feedback and help the corporation obtain better rank. Instructions have been issued to officials to spread awareness among public about the questions.
