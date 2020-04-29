Citizens distraught as police hold back seized vehicles

Citizens whose vehicles have been seized for violating COVID-19 lockdown are at their wit’s end to get back their vehicles.

“I visited the Bahadurpura PS today to reclaim my vehicle. Police said they will release the vehicle only after the end of lockdown,” said Syed Nabi, a resident of Kishenbagh. His vehicle was seized while he was going for a round of food distribution on April 21.

At the dozens of checkposts set up by the police to enforce lockdown, the most prominent banner is that of ‘seized vehicles’. The Charminar is ringed by thousands of vehicles including two-wheelers, autos and cars seized from citizens in police stations limits. “The penal amount has not yet been decided. It can be ₹500 or ₹100. Once the lockdown ends, we will release the vehicles,” said a police official guarding the large number of vehicles.

On April 22, the Hyderabad Traffic Police laid out the policy for seized vehicles: “Vehicles of 3km rule violators and #lockdown guidelines violators will be seized and produced before Hon'ble court after lockdown. So, please don’t come out of your home.”

But that has not deterred people from venturing out and getting their vehicles seized. “The pleas for release of seized vehicles have been posted on social media as well: “Mr. Sami (Ph:9xx04698xx) is a very hardworking boy and he supplies water bottles at doorstep, his bike bearing number: AP 13 AB 6188 was seized in the morning today at Rythu Bazaar, Mehdipatnam, Hyderabad.” “My brother went to the ATM to withdraw money at 1 p.m. and his vehicle was seized. He didn’t even get an SMS,” says another citizen.

To complicate the picture, police officials are not issuing receipts or sending out SMSes to the owners of seized vehicles. “Luckily, I drove the vehicle to the PS so I know where it is. And despite not having a receipt I know where to recover my vehicle. Many others don’t know where their vehicles are parked,” said Mr. Nabi.

“We are planning to make a representation to the three commissionerates to release the vehicles without any penalty. Most of the owners of vehicles are poor or middle class people, who are affected by loss of livelihood. This will be a very unjust price to pay for them,” said Mohammad Shakeel, an advocate.