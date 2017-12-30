Hyderabad

Citizen service centres to function today

All the citizen service centres in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation will function on Sunday (December 31), so that property tax dues can be paid by citizens without penalty, a press note from the GHMC informed. Sunday is the deadline for payment of half-yearly property tax without penalty and from January 1 a penalty of 2% will be collected on the tax amount, the note said.

