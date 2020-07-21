CISF personnel have their first E-Passing Out Parade

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy on Monday appreciated the round-the-clock duty being performed by the CISF personnel at critical and sensitive installations including airports, metro stations and atomic energy, space installations across the country.

Addressing the first E-Passing Out Parade of the 33rd Batch Assistant Commandant/Direct Appointee, 45th Batch Sub-Inspector/Executive and 1st Batch Assistant Sub Inspector/Exe held here at the National Industrial Security Academy (NISA) through video conference, he congratulated the trainees for making history by participating in the first E-Passing Out Parade. He also praised the women CISF personnel and their role in securing the most critical assets of the nation.

About 100 trainees consisting of 11 Assistant Commandant (Probationer), 79 Sub-Inspector and 10 Assistant Sub-Inspector passed out from CISF NISA, while observing all preventive measures and social distancing norms. The parade was reviewed online through webinar along with DG CISF Rajesh Ranjan and other senior officers.

NISA director Anjana Sinha presented a report on the training activities and hoped that the rigorous training imparted would make them stand in good stead in their professional career. She also elaborated the expanding roles of CISF and correspondingly the wide spectrum of specialised training imparted at NISA Hyderabad.

CISF endeavour is to nurture the core underlying qualities like discipline, turnout, physical fitness and professionalism of all the officers and personnel plus the ability to keep pace with technological advances, said DG Mr. Ranjan and also read out the message of Home Minister Amit Shah.

Mr. Shah hailed the CISF personnel for their uncompromising determination and immaculate professionalism in securing the citizens and national assets during the COVID-19 epidemic. CISF annual publication Sentinel-2020 and Coffee Table Book Women Power-CISF were released by Mr. Reddy on the occasion.

Passing out officers were imparted strenuous training on handling of sophisticated weapons, drill movements apart from physical training. They were subjected to jungle camp training, raids, ambush and counter ambush, night navigation and quick response team type practical training as well. Certificate courses in industrial security, law & management NALSAR University of Law were also part of the course, a press release said.