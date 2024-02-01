ADVERTISEMENT

CISF officer saves passenger’s life at Hyderabad airport by administering CPR

February 01, 2024 01:25 pm | Updated 01:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A vigilant Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer saved the life of a 52-year-old male passenger at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) through timely Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR).

The incident occurred on January 30 during the journey of CISF Commandant P. Vinod from Raipur to Hyderabad on an IndiGo flight 6E 7249. Upon deboarding the aircraft in Hyderabad, the CISF officer, en route to the airport terminal on the airline bus, heard fellow passengers raise an alarm about a ‘Medical Emergency.’ Reacting swiftly, he discovered a man in distress, sweating, and collapsed. Realising the urgency, Mr. Vinod immediately initiated CPR, recognising that medical assistance might not arrive in time.

“When I felt his hands, they were cold and I knew waiting for the medical team might be too late. So I administered CPR for 15 minutes until their arrival,” shared Mr. Vinod while speaking to The Hindu.

The individual regained consciousness within the first 10-15 compressions of CPR. Observing signs of recovery, Mr. Vinod transitioned to providing breaths to assist further. As the medical teams took charge, transporting the man to the hospital, the CISF officer ensured to share his contact details. He is currently posted at the Fire Service Training Institute (FSTI) co-located at the National Industrial Security Academy (NISA) Hyderabad.

The following day brought a call from the person, extending thanks to Mr. Vinod for the life-saving intervention.

