GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CISF officer saves passenger’s life at Hyderabad airport by administering CPR

February 01, 2024 01:25 pm | Updated 01:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A vigilant Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer saved the life of a 52-year-old male passenger at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) through timely Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR).

The incident occurred on January 30 during the journey of CISF Commandant P. Vinod from Raipur to Hyderabad on an IndiGo flight 6E 7249. Upon deboarding the aircraft in Hyderabad, the CISF officer, en route to the airport terminal on the airline bus, heard fellow passengers raise an alarm about a ‘Medical Emergency.’ Reacting swiftly, he discovered a man in distress, sweating, and collapsed. Realising the urgency, Mr. Vinod immediately initiated CPR, recognising that medical assistance might not arrive in time.

“When I felt his hands, they were cold and I knew waiting for the medical team might be too late. So I administered CPR for 15 minutes until their arrival,” shared Mr. Vinod while speaking to The Hindu.

The individual regained consciousness within the first 10-15 compressions of CPR. Observing signs of recovery, Mr. Vinod transitioned to providing breaths to assist further. As the medical teams took charge, transporting the man to the hospital, the CISF officer ensured to share his contact details. He is currently posted at the Fire Service Training Institute (FSTI) co-located at the National Industrial Security Academy (NISA) Hyderabad.

The following day brought a call from the person, extending thanks to Mr. Vinod for the life-saving intervention.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.