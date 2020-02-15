CISF dog squad adds more paws

With increasing movement of aircraft and fleet expansions at the Hyderabad airport, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which guards the premises, is also expanding the strength of its dog squad.

Three more German Shepherds, which passed out of the Integrated Intelligence Training Academy at Moinabad here on Friday, will be deployed at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), which presently houses nine canines of different breeds.

Five more dogs of CISF will be sent to Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.

A total of 37 canines and 57 handlers passed out after an eight-month-long training at the academy.

Senior IPS officer C.V. Anand, now on deputation to the Central Industrial Security Force as IG (Airports), State Intelligence Chief Naveen Chand, Intelligence Security Wing Officer on Special Duty M.K. Singh and some others witnessed the unique parade in the city on Friday.

While addressing the trainees, Mr. Naveen Chand appreciated their efforts in completing the training successfully and congratulated the staff for their contribution in nurturing the Integrated Intelligence Training Academy.