Hyderabad

CISF dog squad adds more paws

A total of 37 canines and 57 handlers passed out after an eight-month-long training at the Integrated Intelligence Training Academy on Friday.

A total of 37 canines and 57 handlers passed out after an eight-month-long training at the Integrated Intelligence Training Academy on Friday.  

Three more German Shepherds to be deployed at RGIA

With increasing movement of aircraft and fleet expansions at the Hyderabad airport, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which guards the premises, is also expanding the strength of its dog squad.

Three more German Shepherds, which passed out of the Integrated Intelligence Training Academy at Moinabad here on Friday, will be deployed at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), which presently houses nine canines of different breeds.

Five more dogs of CISF will be sent to Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.

A total of 37 canines and 57 handlers passed out after an eight-month-long training at the academy.

Senior IPS officer C.V. Anand, now on deputation to the Central Industrial Security Force as IG (Airports), State Intelligence Chief Naveen Chand, Intelligence Security Wing Officer on Special Duty M.K. Singh and some others witnessed the unique parade in the city on Friday.

While addressing the trainees, Mr. Naveen Chand appreciated their efforts in completing the training successfully and congratulated the staff for their contribution in nurturing the Integrated Intelligence Training Academy.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 15, 2020 12:33:30 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/cisf-dog-squad-adds-more-paws/article30824864.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY