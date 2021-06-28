CISF constable found dead at residence

Hyderabad

28 June 2021 20:05 IST

A constable with Central Industrial Security Force was found dead at his residence at Reddy Basti in Rajendra Nagar late on Sunday night.

Bandi Vasu, who was posted at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, ended his life by hanging from a ceiling fan owing to family disputes. When he resorted to the extreme step in the bedroom, his wife was in another room, police said. A case was registered and his body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy.

There is always someone to listen at: +914066202000 or 6666 1117 in case of any emotional breakdowns at this Hyderabad-based suicide intervention centre Roshni.

