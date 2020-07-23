Cipla may release affordable COVID drug soon

HYDERABAD

23 July 2020

‘Scientists here developed a cost-effective process, using locally available chemicals’

Anti-viral and off-patent drug Favipiravir, which has shown promise in clinical trials for treatment of mild and moderate COVID-19 patients, will soon be available in large quantities and at a more affordable price with Indian pharmaceutical giant Cipla likely to release the product into the market within a week.

Council of Scientific & Industrial Research announced on Thursday that Favipiravir was originally discovered by Fuji (Japan) but the CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (CSIR-IICT) here developed a cost-effective process using locally available chemicals to synthesize the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) and transferred the technology to Cipla in April.

Cipla has now scaled up the process in its manufacturing facility and has approached the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for permission to launch the product in the country. Since DCGI has given restricted emergency use for Favipiravir already, Cipla will be launching the product to help patients suffering from COVID-19, according to top scientists.

“The technology provided by us is very efficient and makes it affordable. It allows Cipla to make large quantities of the product within a short span of time,” said CSIR-IICT director S. Chandrashekar. CSIR director-general Shekhar C Mande observed that the CSIR had been working with the industry in developing quick solutions and products for mitigation of COVID-19 and the partnership with Cipla was an example of how CSIR was committed to bringing ‘repurposed’ drugs on a fast track.

Top scientists shared that the Favipiravir had been used successfully on coronavirus patients in China, Japan and South Korea to bring down the viral load. It was in March that the CSIR-IICT had entered into a pact with Cipla to manufacture three promising chemical compounds with anti-viral properties to make the APIs.

Cipla chairman Y.K. Hamied took the initiative and had sought CSIR-IICT help in making APIs for Favipiravir, Remidesivir and Bolaxavir, so that the pharma company could go for the next phase of trials, regulatory approvals and mass production of these anti-viral drugs.

Dr. Chandrasekhar had then explained that scientists had narrowed down 15 compounds which had passed toxicology reports for making anti-viral drugs and the above mentioned belong to that category of drugs discovered in the last few years. But they were halted after clinical trials due to lack of demand.

CSIR-IICT modern Kilo Lab has been utilised by the scientists to develop the APIs and a small portion is given to the drug firm to follow up with its bio-equivalence testing. The institute will get a royalty and had earlier collaborated with Cipla on drugs for AIDS, cancer and other ailments.