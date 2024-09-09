GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CII’s Energy Efficiency summit opens in Hyderabad on September 10 

This year’s Energy Efficiency Summit is poised to be a major gathering for advancing energy efficiency practices

Published - September 09, 2024 06:30 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) will host an energy efficiency event in Hyderabad from September 10- 12 comprising the 23rd edition of the Energy Efficiency Summit, presentation of the CII national award for excellence in energy management as well as three sector-focused conferences — the Power Plant Summit 2024, PaperTech 2024 and Green Sugar Summit 2024.

This year’s Energy Efficiency Summit is poised to be a major gathering for advancing energy efficiency practices. More than 100 speakers are scheduled to address the summit that will cover a wide range of topics and innovations across at least 18 sectors, CII said in a release.

The Energy Efficiency Summit is expected to attract over 1,600 delegates from government and private sectors. The event will also feature over 80 exhibitors showcasing cutting-edge technologies and solutions, it said.

The CII National Award for Excellence in Energy Management will recognise outstanding achievements and contributions by individuals as well as organizations committed to promoting sustainable energy practices.

