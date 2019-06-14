CII white paper moots comprehensive tourism policy in TS

A white paper on tourism brought out by industry body Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has underscored the need for a comprehensive tourism policy in Telangana, one that touches various facets of growth, including measures to facilitate investments.

Stating that such a policy would provide much-needed impetus to tourism, the white paper said the focus ought to be on achieving specific objectives such as investments, infrastructure, tourism themes, regional development and capacity-building. Unveiled at a conference on tourism organised by CII-Telangana with the State government, in which Tourism Minister V. Srinivas Goud and Tourism Secretary B. Venkatesham participated, the CII document also sought to highlight the growth potential in the sector. “Telangana needs to unlock the true potential of tourism by creating avenues for tourists to extend their stay and increase their spend,” it said. Suggesting a planned approach to address the challenges and lay out a long-term vision for tourism development, the document said it was necessary to focus on developing a few important destinations than setting up several new attractions in every possible location. Enhancing connectivity to destinations, strengthening security with deployment of police, taking measures to promote tourism beyond Hyderabad, focusing on eco and adventure tourism as well as initiating measures leading to skilled manpower availability for the sector were some of the issues that the CII paper touched on.

On facilitating investments, the white paper said, “There is a need to develop pre-defined effective process to facilitate ease of investments in tourism infrastructure such as luxury hotels, budgeted accommodation units, resorts and other recreational facilities”. The policy should cover crucial aspects such as online repository of land banks, segregation of big-ticket, mid-size and small projects, and land allotment process for PPP projects among others. The Minister, who inaugurated the conference, said the State has a rich heritage and culture which needs to be showcased to the world. Besides focusing on temple and medical tourism, there were plans to build tourism spots around the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP).

Mr. Venkatesham said Telangana was unique, a mix of tradition and modernity, and thus was well-positioned to develop tourism. From a perspective of generating employment, tourism can contribute significantly and to the growth of economy as well.

CII leaders V. Rajanna and Vanitha Datla said Telangana boasted of several Geographical Indications (GI) around which tourism development could be explored.