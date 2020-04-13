CII-TS moots COVID Innovation and IP Pool

The Confederation of Indian Industry-Telangana (CII-TS) wants small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and other stakeholders to think creatively when naming products and processes they are developing as solutions for COVID-19 issues.

This become important in view of a surge witnessed globally in filing trademarks for coronavirus and COVID-related marks.

Many firms might be unaware of the fact that they may end up stepping into other’s Intellectual Property (IP) and brands. Thus, filing for COVID-related marks now may not yield expected outcome. Alternatively, it may also lead them into legal battle with brand owners, a release from CII-TS on Sunday said.

Ideally, SMEs and other stakeholders should use their creative acumen during this period to think of new names for their products and process to be launched and explore to file IPs which might be the game changer for them post the COVID-19 crisis.

For universities, it is time to file IPs on COVID-19-related research and get due recognition as after the crisis there might be instances of multiple innovators claiming rights on the same innovation, the release said.

CII-TS Chairman Krishna Bodanapu said patent is a form of IP where exclusivity is offered for offering innovative solutions. In the wake of the severe health risks and damage caused by COVID-19 worldwide, this might be an appropriate instance to curtail exclusivity by forming a COVID Innovation and IP Pool for licensing and transfer of technology at easier terms. Such a move will enable faster implementation.

Director Subhajit Saha urged industry and academia to approach CII Telangana IP Facilitation Cell for any assistance on IPR issues and protection.