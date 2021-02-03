CII-TS IP Cell aided 203 filings last year

The CII-Telangana IP Cell functioning here had facilitated the filing of 203 IPRs – 9 patents, 105 trademarks, 54 designs and 34 copyrights and one Geographical Indication in 2020.
Stating that the IP Facilitation Cell is doing a commendable job, CII-TS chairman Krishna Bodanapu said 98 IPRs were registered/granted last year.
A release said the CII-TS in partnership with Telangana government had established the Cell to provide IP facilitation services to entrepreneurs and innovators. It serves as a platform extending support to inventors, MSMEs, academia and startups in filing IPR applications till the registration. The cell also offers assistance on IP management, audit and policy along with protection of traditional products through geographical indication.
Startups and entrepreneurs stood to benefit through its empaneled IPR Attorney and in-house IP experts. IPR counselling and guidance will be given to all inventors and startups on IP awareness and filings.
CII Director Subhajit Saha urged industry and academia to avail the services of the Cell and increase IP filings from the State, the release said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath