CII-TS IP Cell aided 203 filings last year

The CII-Telangana IP Cell functioning here had facilitated the filing of 203 IPRs – 9 patents, 105 trademarks, 54 designs and 34 copyrights and one Geographical Indication in 2020.

Stating that the IP Facilitation Cell is doing a commendable job, CII-TS chairman Krishna Bodanapu said 98 IPRs were registered/granted last year.

A release said the CII-TS in partnership with Telangana government had established the Cell to provide IP facilitation services to entrepreneurs and innovators. It serves as a platform extending support to inventors, MSMEs, academia and startups in filing IPR applications till the registration. The cell also offers assistance on IP management, audit and policy along with protection of traditional products through geographical indication.

Startups and entrepreneurs stood to benefit through its empaneled IPR Attorney and in-house IP experts. IPR counselling and guidance will be given to all inventors and startups on IP awareness and filings.

CII Director Subhajit Saha urged industry and academia to avail the services of the Cell and increase IP filings from the State, the release said.