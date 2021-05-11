CII-TS hails decision on lockdown

HYDERABAD

11 May 2021 23:04 IST

Industries Department stresses on operations with appropriate COVID-19 protocols

The Confederation of Indian Industry, Telangana (CII-TS) has appreciated Telangana government on its decision to impose State-wide lockdown for ten days from May 12.

“During the current pandemic situation, saving lives should be the top most priority,” CII Telangana Chairman Sameer Goel said in a statement. There is a need to break the chain and minimise the transmission links and the lockdown may help. All essential services, prioritised sectors should be allowed to function, he said.

A GO from Industries and Commerce Department, on the lockdown guidelines, said all manufacturing industries are permitted to function following appropriate COVID-19 protocol standard operating procedures.

“Telecommunication, Internet services, broadcasting services, IT and IT enabled services shall operate with minimum required staff and others can work from home. Maintenance and operations of data centres and other critical IT infrastructure needed to support back-end operations of medical, financial, transport and other critical services are permitted to operate.”

Other services and facilities permitted, during the lockdown, are cold storage and warehousing; transport and movement of goods and workers; laying of industrial and domestic use of gas pipelines; delivery of all e-commerce and home delivery services; power generation, transmission, distribution services; as well as all construction projects of industries. Listing them, the GO said “movement of employees/workers shall be restricted as far as possible and be allowed only during the lockdown relaxation timings. Arrangements shall be made for the employees / workers to be accommodated in the factory premises during lockdown timings.”

On guidelines for workers testing positive for COVID-19, the order said in the event of a member of workforce infected, others who came in contact with him ought to be quarantined with pay. “If a worker is found positive, he or she would be allowed medical leave and cannot be discontinued [from the job], during this absence for this reason. He or she will be entitled for full wages... Factories/units with more than 500 workers should set up their own quarantine facilities, the GO said.

Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) President Ramakanth Inani said “we understand that to control the Covid-19 spread, lockdown was unavoidable. We appreciate the government for the measures taken to allow all industrial activities and minimise adverse impact on employment and livelihood.”

Telangana State Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Trade president Prakash Ammanabolu said since impact of the lockdown on trade could be severe, the State and Central government should consider extending assistance to the members on the lines of the support they provide for agriculture and industry.