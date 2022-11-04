CII summit deliberates on prospects, challenges of infra development 

Importance of element of consent in public decision making process highlighted

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
November 04, 2022 20:26 IST

Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board Managing Director Dana Kishore led speakers in highlighting different aspects associated with infrastructure development, at the Telangana Infra Summit 2022 organised here on Friday by the Confederation of Indian Industry, Telangana.

Addressing the summit that had ‘Physical infrastructure and realty — prospects and challenges’ as its theme, the senior official said land acquisition and getting a consent is a serious issue in infrastructure projects. Consent was an important element in the public decision-making process.

CII Telangana in a release on the meeting said Mr. Kishore also sought to highlight how business models in infrastructure sector or realty keep evolving on a regular basis. Hyderabad is water sufficient for next 40 years, he said.

Convenor of CII Telangana Infra and Real Estate Panel M. Goutham Reddy said Telangana is one of the role model States in terms of infrastructure development, which includes the greenfield airport, the Outer Ring Road, water projects and Metro Rail. Land acquisition, project cost overrun as well as the time take to resolve disputes were some of the issues associated with infrastructure development, he said.

CII Telangana chairman Vagish Dixit and vice-chairman C. Shekar Reddy spoke.

