CII-SR to help create 25 lakh jobs by 2027

July 20, 2022 23:28 IST

To work with States on policy initiatives: Suchitra Ella

The Confederation of Indian Industry, Southern Region (CII-SR), will facilitate creation of 25 lakh new jobs over the next five years by promoting the region as an investment destination globally as well as working with existing units on their expansion plans.

Also, it will engage with the six States on policy engagement initiatives this fiscal with a special focus on ease and cost of doing business, Chairperson Suchitra Ella said here on Wednesday.

Elaborating on the strategies, Ms. Ella, in her first media interaction after taking charge, said formation of CII-State Government Consultative Forum in all the southern States will be a priority this year. While such a forum has been set up in Kerala, CII is working with Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry governments for having the mechanism that seeks to promote industrial development and improve ease of doing business.

On job creation, Ms. Ella said of the 25 lakh jobs, five lakh jobs are estimated to be generated in Telangana. Regional Director N.M.P. Jeyesh said the 25 lakh job target includes direct and indirect employment opportunities that CII member companies in the region are expected to provide.

With ‘Beyond South India@75’ as the theme, CII-SR activities would focus on policy and regulatory excellence; enhancing core competitiveness; protecting lives and livelihood; societal connect; sustainability; and membership engagement. Special emphasis is to be laid on growth of primary and emerging sectors in each of the six States. Defence and aerospace, electronics, agriculture and food processing, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, AI and robotics, Ayurveda, automobiles, textiles, logistics and tourism would be given special attention considering their huge potential for creating employment opportunities.

Besides recommending State specific growth strategies, CII-SR will be working with the governments, in the region, to bring out exclusive policy on manufacturing exports, she said.