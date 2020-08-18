CII-SR to focus on reviving growth

HYDERABAD

18 August 2020 22:48 IST

To engage with States for reforms

Reviving growth in the region will be the focus this year of the Confederation of Indian Industry, Southern Region and towards this, it intends engaging with the State governments for specific initiatives in certain key areas, CII-SR Chairman Satish Reddy said on Tuesday.

In the area of policy and regulations, the focus will be on governance, GST besides structural reforms at the State level on labour, infrastructure and agriculture, he told a virtual media conference.

Other priorities CII-SR has set for 2020-21, under the ‘Building South India for a New World – Lives, Livelihood and Growth’ theme, include enhancing core competitiveness, helping micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and improving the share of manufacturing in the economy. Specific interventions for improving efficiencies, sustainability, financial linkages to ensure adequate capacity creation are required, he said.

It is planning a virtual conference next month to promote southern States as an attractive investment destination in the country.

Growth potential

Mr.Reddy, who is chairman of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories, said recent reformist measures of the central government to bolster manufacturing, especially the production linked incentive scheme, has generated considerable interest among investors and companies in various sectors, including electronics and pharmaceuticals.

“In pharma, there is a huge interest because of PLI [among] companies planning to invest. There is more interest coming with regard [manufacturing] APIs (active pharmaceutical ingredients),” he said.

While it would be not be easy to dislodge China as leading API manufacturer in the short term “we can at least ensure that in all key, important essential drugs [we] will become self sufficient,” he said in response to queries.

On the economic slowdown and COVID-19 impact, he said while pharma and Life Sciences were not affected much, certain other sectors, including automobiles, hospitality and airlines had been major hit. Automobile sector, however, is on a course of revival and by end of the year 95% of the activity should come back in many sectors.

To queries on migrant workers, Mr.Reddy said some who went to their hometowns following COVID-19 outbreak were unlikely to return on account of fear of infection and opportunities being created for them by the respective State governments such as in Uttar Pradesh. For others, their return will depend on economic activity coming back full steam.

It is in this context, CII was stressing on spreading industrialisation to tier II and III cities and skilling the local people for employment. It had identified a set of districts in the southern region, including Warangal and Nizamabad in Telangana, to promote industrial growth.