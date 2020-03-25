CII-SR: Govt. support can help industry

CII Southern Region chairman Satish Reddy has said support from the Central and State governments can help industry significantly manage disruptions and ensure business continuity.
Noting that industry is doing its best in the face of the crisis triggered by COVID-19, Mr. Reddy, said industries such as tourism, hospitality, retail, aviation and others, have been considerably affected.
The CII recommends that the government consider fiscal and monetary stimulus measures to soften the adverse impact on consumption and overall economic activity in the country, he said in a statement. The CII urges industry and citizens to adhere to recommendations of the government and authorised agencies and support their efforts in overcoming the challenge.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.