CII-SR: Govt. support can help industry

CII Southern Region chairman Satish Reddy has said support from the Central and State governments can help industry significantly manage disruptions and ensure business continuity.

Noting that industry is doing its best in the face of the crisis triggered by COVID-19, Mr. Reddy, said industries such as tourism, hospitality, retail, aviation and others, have been considerably affected.

The CII recommends that the government consider fiscal and monetary stimulus measures to soften the adverse impact on consumption and overall economic activity in the country, he said in a statement. The CII urges industry and citizens to adhere to recommendations of the government and authorised agencies and support their efforts in overcoming the challenge.