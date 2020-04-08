CII seeks support for COVID-19 relief work

The Confederation of Indian Industry has requested all corporates to come forward and support COVID-19 relief activities taken up by the government of Telangana.

Stating this, an official release from CII Telangana on Wednesday said Alpla India in collaboration with the CII donated 666 ration kits to migrant workers at Pashamylaram Industrial zone in Sangareddy district.

CII’s Young Indians Network donated 4,200 meals and Tata Consultancy Services donated 500 meals in collaboration with police department in Hyderabad.

ITC PSPD donated 1,100 meals in Bhadrachalam and 100 medical equipment and 100 sanitary equipment to the Government Hospital, Bhadrachalam, the release further informed.