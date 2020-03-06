CII reiterates commitment to TS growth

Cyient Managing Director and CEO Krishna Bodanapu has been elected chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Telangana for 2020-21.

Sameer Goel, managing director of Coromandel International, was elected vice chairman. This was announced by the State chapter of the industry body, at the end of two-day programme comprising the annual meeting and a conference on ‘T-SET for Growth.’

Mr. Bodanapu, who was the vice chairman, takes over as chairman from D.Raju, Managing Director and CEO of Kirby Building Systems & Structures.

According to Mr.Raju, CII, which is celebrating 125 years, organised as many as 125 events in the State this financial year. It was actively engaging with the State government and stakeholders for growth in the State.

Addressing the conference on Friday, MP Gaddam Ranjith Reddy said Telangana was one of the fastest growing states , with the rate well above the national growth rate. Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Vice Chairman and Managing Director E.V.Narasimha Reddy said the State government and CII worked closely on key policy initiatives to make industry more vibrant. CII Southern Region chairman Sanjay Jayavarthanavelu said the present technological revolution is a time of enormous promise to accelerate progress of the economy on the lines of sustainable development goals, both broadening and deepening current action.

On Thursday evening, speaking at the CII-TS annual meeting, Telangana Energy Secretary Ajay Misra said the State is one of the few where electricity demand was growing.

Industrial growth as well as setting up new units were aspects driving the growth, he said, adding when Telangana was formed in 2014 the demand was around 6,500 MW. Last month, the peak demand soared past the 13,000 MW mark or doubled in about six years.

Noting that the State could handle 16,000 MW of demand, he said in the next couple of years it could handle 22,000 MW, with the incremental capacity coming from solar power. The solar capacity was expected to increase by about 1,500 MW to 5,000 MW in about two years.

Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan urged CII to assist the State government in promoting industrial development, beyond Hyderabad, to Warangal and Nizamabad and help mid-scale companies adopt technology.