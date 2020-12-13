CII organises wellness run

HYDERABAD

13 December 2020

A wellness run was organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Telangana for chief executive officers and professionals at Madhapur on Sunday morning to mark the organisation’s 125-year celebrations and promote a healthy lifestyle. It was held in association with UR Life and supported by Vijaya Diagnostics, Hyderabad Runners and HITEX.

The run was limited to 50 participants in view of COVID protocols. It was flagged off by Sports Minister V. Srinivas Goud, who launched the T-Fit campaign on the occasion that appealed to people to take up some form of fitness regime everyday at least for 20 minutes.

