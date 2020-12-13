Hyderabad

CII organises wellness run

A wellness run was organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Telangana for chief executive officers and professionals at Madhapur on Sunday morning to mark the organisation’s 125-year celebrations and promote a healthy lifestyle. It was held in association with UR Life and supported by Vijaya Diagnostics, Hyderabad Runners and HITEX.

The run was limited to 50 participants in view of COVID protocols. It was flagged off by Sports Minister V. Srinivas Goud, who launched the T-Fit campaign on the occasion that appealed to people to take up some form of fitness regime everyday at least for 20 minutes.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 13, 2020 11:40:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/cii-organises-wellness-run/article33322366.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY