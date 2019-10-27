Hyderabad

CII-IGBC’s silver rating for Durgam Cheruvu

Durgam Cheruvu development project has been awarded silver rating by the CII Indian Green Building Council under the Green Landscape category, informed GHMC on Saturday.

This is the third project in India to have achieved this rating, after JK Tyre Kakroli plant and Raheja Exotica in Mumbai, a note said.

Green concepts incorporated in the project, apart from preservation and restoration of the water body, include use of native species in landscaping, water reuse, use of energy efficient lighting and efficient waste management through composting and recycling, it added.

