CII-IGBC’s silver rating for Durgam Cheruvu

Durgam Cheruvu development project has been awarded silver rating by the CII Indian Green Building Council under the Green Landscape category, informed GHMC on Saturday.
This is the third project in India to have achieved this rating, after JK Tyre Kakroli plant and Raheja Exotica in Mumbai, a note said.
Green concepts incorporated in the project, apart from preservation and restoration of the water body, include use of native species in landscaping, water reuse, use of energy efficient lighting and efficient waste management through composting and recycling, it added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.