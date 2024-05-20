CII-IGBC painting contest ends

The CII-Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) painting competition ‘Dream Your Future in a Green Home’ in association with The Hindu in School concluded on Sunday.

The three-day event saw active participation of around 500 young artists at Hitex. The painting contest was aimed at cultivating ‘green thinking’ among students.

Conducted for sub-junior, junior and senior school students, the organisers picked five best winners from each category.

During the closing ceremony, artist K. Padmavathi and IGBC co-chairman (Hyderabad chapter) G. Srinivasa Murthy gave away prizes, merit certificates and a shield to the winners: Thanish, ⁠N. Palla and ⁠Hansika in junior category, P. Moksha Sree, ⁠Tanvi and ⁠Adhitri Reddy in sub-juniors, and Supriti B., ⁠Anshul B. and ⁠V. Jeevika in senior category.

