CII hails TS Budget focus on infrastructure, inclusive development  

February 07, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

CII Telangana Chairman Vagish Dixit | Photo Credit: Arrangement

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Telangana, has described the State Budget 2023-24 as visionary, especially its focus on infrastructure and investments.

One of the notable developments is the priority accorded in the Budget to augmenting healthcare access, strengthening health infrastructure as also allocation of special fund to strengthen Metro rail connectivity. The State chapter of the industry body hailed the stress on inclusive development, allocation of funds for development of SCs/ STs and the decision to set up Basti Dawakhanas across the State.

By adopting a well-calibrated approach the Budget’s emphasis is on taking the State to the next level. “There is a need to maintain the growth momentum while balancing the social welfare measures which is very well addressed in the Budget,” Chairman Vagish Dixit said in a release on Tuesday.

