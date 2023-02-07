HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CII hails TS Budget focus on infrastructure, inclusive development  

February 07, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
CII Telangana Chairman Vagish Dixit

CII Telangana Chairman Vagish Dixit | Photo Credit: Arrangement

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Telangana, has described the State Budget 2023-24 as visionary, especially its focus on infrastructure and investments.

One of the notable developments is the priority accorded in the Budget to augmenting healthcare access, strengthening health infrastructure as also allocation of special fund to strengthen Metro rail connectivity. The State chapter of the industry body hailed the stress on inclusive development, allocation of funds for development of SCs/ STs and the decision to set up Basti Dawakhanas across the State.

By adopting a well-calibrated approach the Budget’s emphasis is on taking the State to the next level. “There is a need to maintain the growth momentum while balancing the social welfare measures which is very well addressed in the Budget,” Chairman Vagish Dixit said in a release on Tuesday.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.