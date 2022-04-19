Cigniti Technologies bags $10 million deal

Software quality engineering, testing and consulting services provider Cigniti Technologies on Tuesday said it has bagged a $10 million annual contract value (ACV) deal from one of the largest and oldest financial services and investment firm in the U.S.

The deal, to accelerate the U.S. firm’s digital transformation journey, is one of the largest it has won and has a high growth potential in the coming years, Cigniti said in a release.

The client is a Fortune 500 company with operations in 20 U.S. states and has offices in three continents. Cigniti Technologies CEO Srikanth Chakkilam said the deal is an outcome of deep-rooted expertise encompassing functional, process, business and digital assurance services for large enterprise customers.

The company’s continuous investments in domain centres of excellence to enhance capabilities, to create new IP-based solutions are increasingly becoming a strong differentiator for winning large-sized deals from companies across the globe, he said.