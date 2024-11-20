Cigna Group arm Evernorth opens Global Capability Centre in Hyderabad; plans to ramp up hiring

U.S. multinational Cigna Group’s pharmacy, care, and benefits solutions division, Evernorth Health Services, formally opened its global capability centre (GCC) in Hyderabad on Tuesday (November 19, 2024), for which at least 300 people are to be hired by April, taking the facility’s headcount to 1,000.

Four floors have been leased, with two floors ready for employee use, each with around 1 lakh sq ft of space, Evernorth Health Services India said after IT and Industries Minister D.Sridhar Babu inaugurated the new GCC. Each floor can accommodate about 600 employees.

“Hyderabad continues to solidify its position as a global hub for innovation and excellence and the inauguration of Evernorth Health Services’ new office is a testament to this. Evernorth is a valuable addition to our thriving GCC ecosystem,” the Minister said.

Earlier on Monday (November 18, 2024), in an interaction, Evernorth Health Services COO-Technology and Operations Neel Chopdekar said Hyderabad was chosen because of the city’s robust GCC as well as the technology and innovation ecosystem. The GCC was launched in April and has 700 people. The plan is to take the number to 1,000 by the first anniversary. “We are making plans beyond 1,000 (people),” he said.

Evernorth Health Services India managing director Ashok Venkatachalam said from data analytics, digital care solutions, and pharmacy benefits management, a number of teams are co-located at the GCC. “Every emerging technology talent is housed in this facility. We want to be an end-to end capability organisation,” he said, adding the team comprises developers, testers to Devops, cyber security and data, and AI engineers.

