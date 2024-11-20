 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cigna Group arm Evernorth opens Global Capability Centre in Hyderabad; plans to ramp up hiring

Evernorth Health Services opens global capability centre in Hyderabad and plans to hire 300 more employees by April 2025

Published - November 20, 2024 04:37 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Industries and IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu at the inauguration of the Evernorth Health Services India GCC in Hyderabad on Tuesday (November 19, 2024). 

Industries and IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu at the inauguration of the Evernorth Health Services India GCC in Hyderabad on Tuesday (November 19, 2024).  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

U.S. multinational Cigna Group’s pharmacy, care, and benefits solutions division, Evernorth Health Services, formally opened its global capability centre (GCC) in Hyderabad on Tuesday (November 19, 2024), for which at least 300 people are to be hired by April, taking the facility’s headcount to 1,000.

Four floors have been leased, with two floors ready for employee use, each with around 1 lakh sq ft of space, Evernorth Health Services India said after IT and Industries Minister D.Sridhar Babu inaugurated the new GCC. Each floor can accommodate about 600 employees.

“Hyderabad continues to solidify its position as a global hub for innovation and excellence and the inauguration of Evernorth Health Services’ new office is a testament to this. Evernorth is a valuable addition to our thriving GCC ecosystem,” the Minister said.

Earlier on Monday (November 18, 2024), in an interaction, Evernorth Health Services COO-Technology and Operations Neel Chopdekar said Hyderabad was chosen because of the city’s robust GCC as well as the technology and innovation ecosystem. The GCC was launched in April and has 700 people. The plan is to take the number to 1,000 by the first anniversary. “We are making plans beyond 1,000 (people),” he said.

Evernorth Health Services India managing director Ashok Venkatachalam said from data analytics, digital care solutions, and pharmacy benefits management, a number of teams are co-located at the GCC. “Every emerging technology talent is housed in this facility. We want to be an end-to end capability organisation,” he said, adding the team comprises developers, testers to Devops, cyber security and data, and AI engineers.

Published - November 20, 2024 04:37 am IST

Related Topics

business (general) / economy, business and finance

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.