Hyderabad

Cigarettes, gold seized at RGIA 

Staff Reporter HYDERABAD July 31, 2022 00:17 IST
Updated: July 31, 2022 00:17 IST

Several cartons of cigarettes and electronic cigarettes were seized from six passengers who arrived at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport from Sharjah, said Customs officials on Saturday.

About 22,600 cigarettes and 940 electronic cigarettes worth about ₹11.66 lakh were seized, they added.

In a separate incident on Friday, Custom officials said they seized gold weighing about 996 grams valued at nearly ₹51.79 lakh from a passenger who had concealed it in the abdomen. Another passenger was also booked for smuggling 220 grams of gold, valued at about ₹10.40 lakh, concealed in the form of rings in two beaded bracelets.

