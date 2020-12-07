CIFA, other ryots’ bodies want Centre to hear their views

HYDERABAD

07 December 2020 23:28 IST

Reforms beneficial to farmers, says CIFA in a letter to Prime Minister

Consortium of Indian Farmers Associations (CIFA) along with several farmers’ bodies in various States and commodity associations have appealed to the farmers that they be given an opportunity to express their views before any decision is taken by the Centre on withdrawal of reforms.

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chief advisor of CIFA P. Chengal Reddy said they represent 88% of the total farmers/crops raised across the country and have produced 38.8 million bales of cotton, 38.8 million tonnes of oilseeds, 23.4 million tonnes of pulses, 1.3 million tonnes of turmeric and another 310 million tonnes of fruits and vegetables in 2018.

They were not getting minimum support price and their processing (value addition) of the raw farm produce was very very low. They were not getting technologies to enable them compete internationally as the investments in processing were very low. In spite of their efforts in commercial and horticulture crops, they were unable to generate more income due to various shortfalls. Mr. Chengal Reddy said.

He stated that they had been requesting governments to implement Dr. M.S. Swaminathan report since 2007 but it was only recently the Centre had shown resolve to introduce farm reforms recommended by Dr. Swaminathan to rejuvenate farming economy. They were establishing farmer producer companies (organisations) to help link with markets of processing, exports and retail and awaiting investments in infrastructure and processing.

However, due to reasons not familiar to other parts of the country farmers in Punjab were demanding minimum support price. For the past few days the demand for withdrawal of farm reforms had also crept into the agitation by farmers in Punjab.

Stating that CIFA and various other associations were of the view that reforms were beneficial to farmers and when there was discussion on the withdrawal of reforms Mr. Chengal Reddy said an opportunity be given to farmers raising other crops too to hear their issues and views before taking any decision.