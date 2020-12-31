CID report on Srisailam hydel plant fire ready

Probe by the Telangana Crime Investigation Department (CID) into the fire in Srisailam Left Bank Hydro Electric Station that left nine persons dead had been completed.
However, the CID authorities are yet to submit the report to the government. “We are awaiting the report of the technical committee constituted by the government to ascertain scientific reasons that resulted in the accident,” a top CID official told The Hindu.
Nine casualties
Nine persons, including two private company employees and seven employees of Telangana State Power Generation Company Limited, died in the fire accident reported in the third week of August this year. In addition to the probe by CID, the government constituted a technical committee to find out what triggered the major fire.
Short circuit
“Our investigation indicated that short circuit ignited sparks that resulted in massive blazes. Within a very short span of time, flames engulfed the entire area where the workers were on duty,” the CID officer said.
Sabotage angle was ruled out and the investigators found that inadequate safety mechanisms led to the fatalities.
“From our angle, the report is ready. But we need to see findings of the technical committee to arrive at precise reasons for the fire accident and fix up responsibility,” the top official said.
