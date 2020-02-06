CID finds prima facie evidence in solar power project fraud

After identifying key persons involved in the fraud of bio-gas plants, Crime Investigation Department (CID) sleuths are turning their radar onto the alleged misappropriation of funds meant for solar power projects in the State.

Preliminary probe indicated prima facie evidence of fraud in solar power projects as well.

“In Adilabad and Karimnagar undivided districts, over 110 solar power plants (for each of which ₹90,000 subsidy was given) are non-existing,” CID officials, unwilling to be named, told The Hindu.

For both the bio-gas and small solar power projects, funds are released by the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE). While the entire subsidy was borne by MNRE for bio-gas plants, in case of solar plants, both the Centre and State governments contribute ₹45,000 each towards subsidy for a single unit.

Auditor report

A statutory auditor appointed by the Centre smelt rat while analysing accounts of solar power projects installed in Telangana for the years of 2014-15 and 2015-16. Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TSREDCO) was the nodal agency for this project along with bio-gas plants.

“Statutory auditor observed that at least 30% of solar plants were bogus and did not exist,” the CID sleuths said. Close to 2,000 small solar power projects (of 1kWp capacity) were sanctioned for Telangana.

Inquiry

A subsequent inquiry conducted by the TSREDCO reportedly found that 91 out of the 200 solar plants and 21 out of the 100 solar power plants in Adilabad and Karimnagar district do not exist.

Investigators suspect the number could be high and similar fraud was conducted in all other districts. The number of non-existing solar power plants was high in Rangareddy and Hyderabad districts, the investigators believe.

Already, the CID officials summoned four top officials of TSREDCO who worked during 2014-16 for questioning.

“In bio-gas plants, there were at least photos of beneficiaries, though of fictitious persons. In solar plants, not even photos of beneficiaries were attached,” the investigators said.

More arrests likely

The CID sleuths are identifying persons who supplied solar panels to the projects. There are no numbers of series of the solar panels supplied by them to ascertain facts.

“Arrest of solar panel suppliers and employees of the TSREDCO cannot be ruled out,” the investigators said.