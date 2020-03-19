Churches to take a decision today

HYDERABAD

19 March 2020

Mainline churches in the twin cities are likely to take stock of the prevailing situation arising out of COVID-19 on Friday.

With Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao directing the mosques, churches and temples to take steps to curtail movement of people, heads of churches are likely to adhere to the decision after a meeting on Friday.

“Safety and health of people coming to the churches is of paramount importance to us. We will meet on Friday to take stock of the situation and decide on the scheduled Sunday and other mass gatherings. We have seen the press conference of the Chief Minister and will act accordingly,” Reverend Bhaskar, Vice-Chairman of Church of South India, Medak Diocese, said.

The Medak diocese has already issued direction to the congregation to do away with distribution of holy wine from Chalice and instead use small cups. In view of the prevailing situation, the church services have seen dwindling crowd.

Reverend Swarna Bernard, Vicar-General of Archdiocese of Hyderabad said a circular had been issued sometime ago advising the congregation that it was not obligation to attend the holy services on Sundays and other days. “We have already asked those above 60 years to avoid coming for the service. People are exempted from attending the Sunday mass and we are encouraging only small gatherings,” he said. But the Archdiocese was expected to give another advisory to its member churches shortly.

However, the major concern now before the authorities is to controlling mass gathering at services conducted by independent churches across the State on Sunday.