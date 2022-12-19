Chughtai watercolours on show at Salar Jung Museum

December 19, 2022 12:08 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

The Salar Jung Museum and State Museum have collaborated to showcase an exhibition of 30 watercolours by Pakistani artist Abdur Rahman Chughtai. The exhibition is part of the 71st Formation Day Celebrations of the museum.

Chughtai, who was born in Lahore in pre-Independent India, travelled the breadth of the country and left behind artworks that were acquired by various patrons, including the seventh Nizam, Mir Osman Ali Khan. About 100 works were acquired that are now part of the collection at Hyderabad House in Delhi, National Museum, Salar Jung Museum and the State Museum.

“We had fewer paintings. The State Museum has more from the collection of Chughtai, and this collaboration is to showcase a style of painting that was in vogue then. The exhibition will continue for 15 days in the western block,” informed Salar Jung Museum director Nagender Reddy. After Partition, Chughtai settled down in his hometown, Lahore, but his paintings continued to be a rage in the sub-continent.

