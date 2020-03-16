Chuckles on hold!

HYDERABAD

16 March 2020 00:41 IST

Laughter club suspends daily sessions

Members of the Laughing Club of Lake View Park, Necklace Road, have suspended their daily session for the next fortnight to comply with the restrictions imposed by State government.

Chief organiser of the group, M.V. Nagavender Rao said the members took the decision reluctantly as there has not been a single holiday for them since the inception of the club seven years ago.

He said though there is no specific mention banning this activity, the decision is taken by them as per dictates of their conscience under the current circumstances.

